Two children seriously injured in hospital after being hit by Volkswagen car on Scottish road
Police are investigating after a car struck three children in Midlothian, leaving two youngsters seriously injured in hospital.
Officers said the collision involving a Volkswagen T-Cross happened on Bog Road in Penicuik about 3.20pm on Sunday.
Emergency services attended and an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh.
Medical staff at the hospital have described their injuries as “serious”. The third child, a 12-year-old girl, was not injured.
The road was closed to allow crash investigators to examine the scene.
Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision. Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage should get in contact, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1844 of January 19.
