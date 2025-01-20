Three children were hit in the incident, with two of them hospitalised with serious injuries

Police are investigating after a car struck three children in Midlothian, leaving two youngsters seriously injured in hospital.

Officers said the collision involving a Volkswagen T-Cross happened on Bog Road in Penicuik about 3.20pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh.

Medical staff at the hospital have described their injuries as “serious”. The third child, a 12-year-old girl, was not injured.

The road was closed to allow crash investigators to examine the scene.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision. Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage should get in contact, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”