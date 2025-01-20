Pedestrian hit by bus on city street as police shut surrounding roads
A pedestrian has been hit by a bus in Glasgow, with a series of roads closed following the incident.
Emergency services were called to the incident in the Gallowgate area of the city about 6.35am on Monday.
Police confirmed a man had been hit by a bus on Melbourne Street. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Road closures are in place at Barrack Street and Bellgrove Street.
In a post to social media by Police Scotland’s Greater Glasgow division, the force said: “We received a report of a crash involving a bus and a male pedestrian in Melbourne Street, Glasgow.
“Emergency services are in attendance. There are road closures in place at Barrack Street and Bellgrove Street at Gallowgate.
“Drivers should use an alternative route.”
