'Truly devastated': Cyclist who died during 66-mile Loch Ness road race named by police

The man was killed while taking part in the 66-mile cycling road race that circuited around Loch Ness

A road race cyclist who died after a crash with a car has been named by police.

Steven Wilson, 49, was taking part in the Etape Loch Ness race on Sunday when the fatal crash happened.

Steven Wilson was killed in the cycling event | Police Scotland

The crash involving a BMW 120 M Sport happened around 12.20pm on Island Bank Road in Inverness.

Police Scotland Sergeant Lewis Macleod said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Wilson’s family and friends at this difficult time. Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we ask anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t spoken to police to come forward.”

The Etape Loch Ness follows a 66-mile route around Loch Ness and surrounding roads.

Etape Loch Ness event director Malcolm Sutherland said earlier: “We are truly devastated by the news and our heartfelt thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are offering them our full support and also supporting those affected at the event.”

The organisation is working with Police Scotland and other authorities while they investigate.