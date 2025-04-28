Cyclist dies after crash with car while taking part in road race around Scottish loch
A cyclist taking part in a road race has died following a crash with a car.
The crash happened on Island Bank Road in Inverness about 12.10pm on Sunday.
The 49-year old man, who was taking part in the Etape Loch Ness race, was taken to the city’s Raigmore Hospital, but died a short time later.
The male driver and female passenger in the BMW 120 M Sport were not injured. The Etape Loch Ness follows a 66-mile route around Loch Ness and surrounding roads.
Etape Loch Ness event director Malcolm Sutherland said: “We are truly devastated by the news and our heartfelt thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are offering them our full support and also supporting those affected at the event.”
The organisation is working with Police Scotland and other authorities while they investigate. The road was closed to allow for crash investigations and reopened about 6pm.
Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing.
Sergeant Lewis Macleod of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police to please get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1334 of April 27.
