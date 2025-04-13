Motorcyclist fighting for life in hospital after horror three-vehicle crash on rural Scottish road

By Sarah Ward
Published 13th Apr 2025, 09:09 BST
A three-vehicle crash in rural Aberdeenshire has left a motorcyclist in hospital

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash in rural Aberdeenshire involving two cars.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the B9001 Rothienorman to Inverurie road on Friday.

The motorcyclist is fighting for their life after the collisionThe motorcyclist is fighting for their life after the collision
The motorcyclist is fighting for their life after the collision | Adobe

A green Kawasaki motorcycle heading southbound, and two cars - a grey VW Polo and grey Suzuki Vitara - both heading northbound, were involved in a collision near Skellarts Croft around 3.50pm.

The 62-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff described his condition as critical. The occupants of the cars were not injured.

Constable Ian Webster, Roads Policing Aberdeenshire, said: “If you were on the B9001 between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Friday and either witnessed the crash or have any information, including dashcam footage, that may assist officers with their investigation, then please call police via 101 quoting incident number 2556 of Friday, April 11.”

