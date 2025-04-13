A three-vehicle crash in rural Aberdeenshire has left a motorcyclist in hospital

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash in rural Aberdeenshire involving two cars.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the B9001 Rothienorman to Inverurie road on Friday.

The motorcyclist is fighting for their life after the collision | Adobe

A green Kawasaki motorcycle heading southbound, and two cars - a grey VW Polo and grey Suzuki Vitara - both heading northbound, were involved in a collision near Skellarts Croft around 3.50pm.

The 62-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff described his condition as critical. The occupants of the cars were not injured.