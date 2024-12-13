RNLI lifeboats helped to rescue three people after their fishing boat flooding

Three people have been rescued from a flooded fishing boat that had got into difficulty off Mull.

Stornoway Coastguard was alerted to reports of a vessel in trouble south of the island, in the Inner Hebrides, around 8.10am on Friday.

A view from Torr Head on the north Antrim coast looking over the Straits of Moyle towards the tip of the Mull of Kintyre in south-west Scotland. The fishing boat got into difficulty off Mull. Picture: PA | PA

RNLI lifeboats from Islay and Oban were sent to the scene, along with a rescue helicopter from Prestwick.

The local MV Loch Buie CalMac ferry, which serves between Mull and Iona, also joined in assisting, as did two local boats from the area whose owners volunteered to help.

The coastguard said when rescuers arrived, the fishing vessel had become flooded with a “significant amount” of water. The three crew were rescued by lifeboat and were being taken back to land on Friday afternoon.

CalMac services between Fionnphort on Mull and Iona were suspended for a time while the ferry assisted the coastguard, but they later resumed.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We received a distress call from a vessel at 8.10am. There were three persons on board. The vessel was taking in a significant amount of water.