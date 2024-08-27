The spectacular Mull castle, with banqueting hall and links to Sean Connery
Duart Castle may be ancient, with a history dating back to the 13th century, but it also has relatively modern credentials.
Its grounds were used as a location for the shooting of 1999 film Entrapment, which starred Catherine Zeta Jones and the late Sean Connery. This was a particularly apt choice for the leading man, as the Scottish 007 is part of the Maclean clan on his mother Euphemia’s side.
The owners of the castle are the Maclean family, and it is where the present clan chief lives.
However, it’s also currently available as an exclusive wedding location, with a romantic cliff top view over the Sound of Mull. For the most lavish nuptials, forget the white limo, as there’s space to land a helicopter in the grounds, or you could arrive by yacht, power boat or rib, and pull up to the castle’s private jetty.
The ceremony can take place in the Banqueting Hall, Sea Room, which features a small cannon that was discovered on Tobermory Bay, the Drawing Room, or outside the castle, weather dependent. They take place before or after castle opening times - it's open to the public until 4pm or 5pm, depending on the season - so parties can have exclusive use once visitors have left the building.
As Sir Lachlan McLean says: “We are always delighted to welcome visitors to Duart who choose to have their wedding, or to renew their wedding vows at the Castle. It is a particularly special location for Clan Maclean descendants to return to renew their vows. Say ‘I do’ and make history surrounded by 800 years of life and love”.
For wedding enquiries email [email protected].
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.