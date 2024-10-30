Teenager taken to hospital after falling off Scottish ferry into water
A teenager has been taken to hospital after going overboard from a ferry on the Firth of Clyde.
Police said they were called to the incident near Gourock about 9.25am on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended, including coastguard, RNLI and ambulance, and a male youth was recovered from the water.
He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Ferry services were disrupted following the incident, with Western Ferries, which operates the route between Gourock and Dunoon, suspending sailings until 9.44am.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 9.25am on Tuesday, October 29 we were called to a report of concern for a male youth who had gone overboard from aferrynear to Gourock.
“Emergency services attended and he was recovered from the water. He has been taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary for treatment.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.