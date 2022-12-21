The dust has finally settled on the Scottish Budget, with significant moves impacting tax rates, rail travel and more.

Views of Gourock pool a heated saltwater pool in Inverclyde.

One interesting take away from the 2023/24 Budget also revolved around council tax, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirming local authorities will have the freedom to set their own rates of income tax for the second successive year.

While this will undoubtedly be a boost for councils, it is also a privilege that must be reflected in the quality of their decisions and services in the local area.

As always, hot topics such as bin collections, roads and more will dominate discussions around council tax. However, there is a matter that has gone under the radar in my hometown of Gourock that Inverclyde Council should use the new powers granted by the Scottish Government to resolve.

A screengrab from public documents of Inverclyde cost cutting proposals

Cost-cutting measures proposed by the council are due to go to public consultation next month that could see the Gourock Pool only open during the summer holidays on a single shift basis.

Such a move would drastically impact locals, but also hit small businesses. The Gourock Pool has traditionally been a major drawcard for the town during the summer months.

To close it and reduce its opening hours is almost unthinkable. The controversial proposals will go out to public consultation in January and they certainly will not be well received if they go hand in hand with a council tax hike.

The Gourock Pool is one of the only outdoor pools left in Scotland and is often among the top attractions in the area. People travel far and wide to come to the pool.

To have it open only six weeks of the year would be disastrous for the local economy, especially with the likelihood that more people will be holidaying in Scotland amid the cost-of-living crisis and more services will be cut.