Teenager in wheelchair suffers 'serious injury' after being hit by e-scooter
A teenage boy in a wheelchair has been left seriously injured after being struck by an e-scooter in Dundee.
The incident happened on the city’s Strathmore Avenue opposite the Travelodge Hotel at about 10.15pm on Saturday.
Police said the 17-year-old had been crossing the road in his wheelchair when he was struck by a male riding an e-scooter. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
Officers said the e-scooter rider did not stop and made off in the direction of Lawton Road.
Police are appealing for information about the rider who is described as having worn dark clothing and a dark knitted hat.
Inspector Jamie Allen said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace this male, and we would ask him to come forward.
“I am also urging anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch or has any knowledge as to the identity of the e-scooter rider.
“If you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that would also assist our inquiries, please contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4202 of May 10.
