'Sweetest, kindest grandma': Family 'devastated' after Scottish woman on foot hit by car and killed

The family of a woman who died after being struck by a car have said they are “devastated by the tragic loss of our lovely mother and grandmother”.

Maureen Davidson, 83, was on foot when the incident happened on Whinhill Road at Fonthill Terrace in her home city of Aberdeen about 11.20am on Friday, December 6.

Maureen Davidson, who died after being struck by a car on Whinhill Road at Fonthill Terrace in her home city of Aberdeen. Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire | PA

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died more than two weeks later, on Saturday.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Mrs Davidson’s family said in a statement issued via the force: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our lovely mother and grandma passing on December 21.

“Before the accident she was in great health and lived independently with a buzzing social life and [was] a popular lady enjoying meals out with her friends, bingo and dancing.

“On the day it happened, she had just been to her line dancing class and was away out to town expecting to return for Zumba at 3pm.”

Her granddaughter added: “For those that haven’t met her, my grandma is one of the sweetest, kindest and most resilient people you could ever meet. She was also very funny and had a great sense of humour and outlook on life. She was like a parent to me, and I’m forever grateful to have had her in my life.

“The family would like to thank our friends and relatives who have offered us so much kindness and support throughout the last fortnight.”

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Maureen’s family and friends and everyone affected by this incident. Officers will continue to support the family as our inquiries progress.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information, and has not already spoken to police, to please get in touch.”