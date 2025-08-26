Emergency services were called to the Cuillin Mountains on the weekend.

A man has died after falling ill atop a mountain in the Highlands on the weekend.

The 79-year-old was climbing in the Cuillin Mountains on Skye on Saturday when he suffered a “medical incident”.

Emergency services were called at about 12.40pm and were deployed to Sgurr Nan Gillean - a peak in the northern part of the mountains.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say they are treating the death as ‘unexplained’ but it is not believed to be suspicious.

After the Stornoway-based Coastguard Rescue helicopter couldn't reach the casualty due to the low cloudbase, Skye Mountain Rescue Team stepped in.

The team escorted the man’s companions off the hill and recovered his body to a position that was accessible for the helicopter to retrieve him.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Saturday August 23, we were made aware of a 79-year-old man having taken unwell on Sgurr Nan Gillean, Carbost.

“Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Skye MRT convey ‘deepest condolences’ to family

James Stephenson, deputy of Skye Mountain Rescue Team, said on social media: “Despite the best efforts of his companions and the Rescue Team it was not possible to revive him.

“The team then escorted his companions off the hill and recovered his body to a position that was accessible for R948 to complete that process.

“Everyone at Skye MRT would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family.