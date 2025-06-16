A coastguard helicopter and rescue teams had been deployed in the search for the person between Gourock and Dunoon.

The search for a person who fell overboard off a ferry off Scotland’s west coast has been suspended.

The coastguard was alerted to the incident around 1.45pm on Sunday after the person fell off a Western Ferries service between Gourock and Dunoon.

Rescue teams from Largs, Dunoon, Kames and Helensburgh, while a coastguard helicopter was deployed. However, the search has been suspended as of Monday morning.

Ferry operator CalMac had also used a MV Ali Cat vessel as part of the search. Police Scotland confirmed officers had been contacted about reports of concern for a person.

Western Ferries had suspended its service between the two ferry terminals while the search was underway.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a person overboard between the Hunter’s Quay and Gourock area in Scotland on Sunday, June 15.

“An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was tasked to conduct a search, alongside coastguard rescue teams from Largs, Kames, Helensburgh, Greenock and Dunoon, in addition to RNLI lifeboats from Helensburgh and Largs.