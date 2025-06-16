Search using helicopter suspended after person fell overboard from ferry off Scotland's west coast
The search for a person who fell overboard off a ferry off Scotland’s west coast has been suspended.
The coastguard was alerted to the incident around 1.45pm on Sunday after the person fell off a Western Ferries service between Gourock and Dunoon.
Rescue teams from Largs, Dunoon, Kames and Helensburgh, while a coastguard helicopter was deployed. However, the search has been suspended as of Monday morning.
Ferry operator CalMac had also used a MV Ali Cat vessel as part of the search. Police Scotland confirmed officers had been contacted about reports of concern for a person.
Western Ferries had suspended its service between the two ferry terminals while the search was underway.
A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a person overboard between the Hunter’s Quay and Gourock area in Scotland on Sunday, June 15.
“An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was tasked to conduct a search, alongside coastguard rescue teams from Largs, Kames, Helensburgh, Greenock and Dunoon, in addition to RNLI lifeboats from Helensburgh and Largs.
“Nearby vessels were also called to assist. Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance. The search has been suspended.”
