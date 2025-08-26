Searches were carried out on Monday though the man was not traced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are in attendance for the second day at a Scottish reservoir after ‘concern’ for a missing person.

The Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted police with the incident at Harlaw reservoir in Balerno shortly before 5pm on Monday. The fire service said two fire appliances, specialist resources and firefighters assisted at the scene and left at around 7.23pm.

However, the missing man was not traced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers now say enquiries are ongoing and water searches will continue on Tuesday.

The Harlaw Reservoir pictured in January 2025. | PA

A police spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Monday, August 25 we were called to a report of concern for a person in Harlaw Reservoir, Harlaw Road, Balerno.

“Emergency services attended and carried out water searches, however, the missing man was not traced.

“Enquiries are ongoing and water searches will continue today, Tuesday, August 26.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A fire service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.59pm on Monday, August 25 to an incident at the Harlaw Reservoir, Balerno, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources and firefighters assisted emergency service partners at the scene.