'Concern' for missing man at Edinburgh beauty spot as water searches continue into second day
Emergency services are in attendance for the second day at a Scottish reservoir after ‘concern’ for a missing person.
The Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted police with the incident at Harlaw reservoir in Balerno shortly before 5pm on Monday. The fire service said two fire appliances, specialist resources and firefighters assisted at the scene and left at around 7.23pm.
However, the missing man was not traced.
Officers now say enquiries are ongoing and water searches will continue on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Monday, August 25 we were called to a report of concern for a person in Harlaw Reservoir, Harlaw Road, Balerno.
“Emergency services attended and carried out water searches, however, the missing man was not traced.
“Enquiries are ongoing and water searches will continue today, Tuesday, August 26.”
A fire service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.59pm on Monday, August 25 to an incident at the Harlaw Reservoir, Balerno, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources and firefighters assisted emergency service partners at the scene.
“Crews left the area at approximately 7.23pm.”
