Scottish motorcyclist killed in collision with van as police appeal for witnesses

The 67-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Bellsdyke Road in Larbert, at the junction with Kincardine Road, about 11.50am on Thursday.

A motorcyclist has been killed in a traffic incident | JTana - stock.adobe.com

Police said the 67-year-old male biker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for about six hours while investigations were carried out. Police said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Road policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. We will continue to offer them support as our investigations continue.

“We’ve already spoken to a number of witnesses, but I’d like to appeal to anyone else who saw what happened or has information which may assist our inquiries.

“Similarly, if you have dashcam footage of Bellsdyke Road around 11.50am, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”