Scottish motorcyclist killed in collision with van as police appeal for witnesses
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Bellsdyke Road in Larbert, at the junction with Kincardine Road, about 11.50am on Thursday.
Police said the 67-year-old male biker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.
The road was closed for about six hours while investigations were carried out. Police said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash were ongoing.
Road policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. We will continue to offer them support as our investigations continue.
“We’ve already spoken to a number of witnesses, but I’d like to appeal to anyone else who saw what happened or has information which may assist our inquiries.
“Similarly, if you have dashcam footage of Bellsdyke Road around 11.50am, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1269 of November 7.
