Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at an industrial estate in Cumbernauld

Six people have been taken to hospital after firefighters attended a huge blaze at an industrial estate.

Black smoke was seen pouring from an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Tuesday.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

A total of six fire engines were sent to Blairlinn industrial estate where a building was “well alight”, with six people treated by paramedics then taken to hospital.

Six ambulances and a trauma team and resuscitation unit were also sent to the scene. Some nearby buildings have been evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm on Tuesday to reports of a building fire at Blairlinn industrial estate in Cumbernauld.

“Operations control initially mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found one single-storey building well alight. A further four appliances were mobilised to the scene.

“Six casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and firefighting crews remain in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.55pm to attend an incident at Blairlinn industrial estate, Cumbernauld.

“Six ambulances, three special operations response teams, a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.

“Five patients were transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and one patient was transported to University Hospital Monklands.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the fire at a premises in Mid Road, Cumbernauld, around 3pm today. We are on site assisting with traffic management. Some surrounding buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.”