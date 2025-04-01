Six people taken to hospital as huge blaze breaks out at Scottish industrial estate and buildings evacuated

By Sarah Ward
Published 1st Apr 2025, 18:28 BST
Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at an industrial estate in Cumbernauld

Six people have been taken to hospital after firefighters attended a huge blaze at an industrial estate.

Black smoke was seen pouring from an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Tuesday.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA WireEmergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

A total of six fire engines were sent to Blairlinn industrial estate where a building was “well alight”, with six people treated by paramedics then taken to hospital.

Six ambulances and a trauma team and resuscitation unit were also sent to the scene. Some nearby buildings have been evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm on Tuesday to reports of a building fire at Blairlinn industrial estate in Cumbernauld.

“Operations control initially mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found one single-storey building well alight. A further four appliances were mobilised to the scene.

“Six casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and firefighting crews remain in attendance.”

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA WireEmergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.55pm to attend an incident at Blairlinn industrial estate, Cumbernauld.

“Six ambulances, three special operations response teams, a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.

“Five patients were transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and one patient was transported to University Hospital Monklands.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the fire at a premises in Mid Road, Cumbernauld, around 3pm today. We are on site assisting with traffic management. Some surrounding buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.”

Police said members of the public in the Greenfaulds area of the town were being asked to stay indoors and keep their windows closed as a precaution.

