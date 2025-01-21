Police shut busy roads in Edinburgh's Old Town after discovery of 'non-hazardous substances'
Police have shut a series of busy city centre roads in Edinburgh’s Old Town due to the discovery of “non-hazardous substances”.
The substances were found within The Pleasance on Sunday, Police Scotland said in a statement.
The force has temporarily closed The Pleasance, Cowgate to Guthrie Street, St Mary’s Street to Market Street, and Holyrood to Queen’s Drive on Tuesday afternoon while investigations are carried out.
Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Images showed a bomb disposal unit and police vehicles at High School Yards in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.
No further details have been issued by police as to the nature of the non-hazardous substances.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.