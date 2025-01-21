Police shut busy roads in Edinburgh's Old Town after discovery of 'non-hazardous substances'

A series of roads have been closed by police in Edinburgh’s Old Town to allow investigations to be carried out

Police have shut a series of busy city centre roads in Edinburgh’s Old Town due to the discovery of “non-hazardous substances”.

The substances were found within The Pleasance on Sunday, Police Scotland said in a statement.

Parts of The Pleasance in Edinburgh have been temporarily closed by police | Google Maps

The force has temporarily closed The Pleasance, Cowgate to Guthrie Street, St Mary’s Street to Market Street, and Holyrood to Queen’s Drive on Tuesday afternoon while investigations are carried out.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Images showed a bomb disposal unit and police vehicles at High School Yards in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.