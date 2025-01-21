Five people in hospital as road shut after major two-car crash on Scottish road

The two-vehicle crash has left five people in hospital

Five people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The crash happened on the A92 north of Johnshaven on Monday, with emergency services called to the scene around 8am.

The female driver of one of the cars involved, as well as her two teenage passengers who were in the back seat, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed following the two-car crashThe road was closed following the two-car crash
The road was closed following the two-car crash | John Devlin

Two people in the other vehicle - a female driver and a female front seat passenger - were also taken to hospital.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The road was closed following the crash, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and the female driver of one of the cars and two teenage rear-seat passengers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The front seat female passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where the female driver of the other car was also taken.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

