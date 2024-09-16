Teenager missing for five days after moving to Scotland from Iran found by police
A teenager who had gone missing for five days after recently arriving in Scotland from Iran has been found by police.
Arsa Farahbakhsh, 17, had been reported as missing from Edinburgh since 3.45pm on Wednesday, September 11.
But in an update issued on Monday morning, Police Scotland confirmed the teen he had been traced “safe and well”.
Ms Farahbakhsh had planned to travel to Glasgow, police had previously said, and has associates in the Partick and Maryhill areas.
She had been last seen on Wednesday in the Calder Gardens area of Edinburgh before police issued an update about her wellbeing on Monday.
An earlier statement issued by police had said: “Arsa was spoken to at 2pm on Thursday, but since then there have been no sightings of her nor further contact.
“Officers have been checking CCTV in the area since she was reported missing and are liaising with colleagues in Glasgow in an effort to trace her.”
