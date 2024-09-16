The 17-year-old, who had recently moved to Scotland from Iran, had been missing for five days

A teenager who had gone missing for five days after recently arriving in Scotland from Iran has been found by police.

Arsa Farahbakhsh, 17, had been reported as missing from Edinburgh since 3.45pm on Wednesday, September 11.

The teenager has been found safe and well by police | JTana - stock.adobe.com

But in an update issued on Monday morning, Police Scotland confirmed the teen he had been traced “safe and well”.

Ms Farahbakhsh had planned to travel to Glasgow, police had previously said, and has associates in the Partick and Maryhill areas.

She had been last seen on Wednesday in the Calder Gardens area of Edinburgh before police issued an update about her wellbeing on Monday.

An earlier statement issued by police had said: “Arsa was spoken to at 2pm on Thursday, but since then there have been no sightings of her nor further contact.