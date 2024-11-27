Police issue update on Scottish house explosion that killed man and injured three people

Police have released extra details about a house explosion that killed a man and injured three other people

An explosion at a block of flats that left one man dead and three people injured is not suspicious, police have said.

Graham Green, 50, was in the flat where the blast happened at Kellie Place, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, on Sunday October 6 at around 6pm.

An emergency worker visits the Kellie Place property after the explosion on Sunday. Engineers from gas distribution network Scottish Gas Networks are among those at the scene | Lisa Ferguson

He died at the scene and three other people, a 49-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 72, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The explosion ripped part of the roof off and left a gaping hole in the first floor.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday: “Following a multi-agency investigation into an explosion at a property in the Kellie Place area of Alloa on Sunday, October 6, 2024, no suspicious circumstances have been established.

Graham Green, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene following an explosion at a block of flats (Picture: Submitted)

“Graham Green, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post-mortem examination his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”