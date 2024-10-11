Man killed in explosion on Scottish street named by police

Police Scotland have named the man killed in an explosion in Alloa, in an incident in which three other people needed treatment at Forth Valley Hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who died in an explosion in a flat has been named by police – as gas was ruled out as the cause. Graham Green, 50, died in the incident in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, on Sunday evening. Hi next of kin have been informed, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

The explosion occurred in a flat Mr Green was inside in Kellie Place at around 6pm. Part of the roof of the property was ripped off by the blast and a gaping hole was left in the first floor of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of 50-year-old Graham Green have been notified. Picture: Police Scotland | Police Scotland

Three other people from the same building – a 49-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 72 – were treated at Forth Valley Hospital in Falkirk.

The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries into the cause of the incident remain ongoing.

A spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the incident which took place on Sunday evening.

“After thorough investigation, we can confirm that the incident is not related to our gas network. Police Scotland and the HSE [Health and Safety Executive] are continuing their investigations into the cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Kat Thompson, area commander, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Graham and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries, alongside partner agencies, to establish the full circumstances of what happened remain ongoing. A police presence will remain in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and support.”

Labour MP Brian Leishman wrote on social media at the time: “Absolutely awful news from Alloa, my thoughts go to the family and friends of everyone connected to the tragic incident that happened in Kellie Place.

“Thank you to the first responders and the emergency services.”

The HSE has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man has died and three injured after an explosion at a property on Kellie Place, Alloa | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Garry Singh, manager of the nearby Alba restaurant, and others had run to the scene and knocked on doors urging people to leave after hearing the explosion.

He said: “We’re just right next to where the incident happened. We were in the middle of a busy service on the evening when it happened.

One person has died and three injured after an explosion on Kellie Place in Alloa (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

“We heard a loud bang – it was a deafening noise – and it was almost like our building was shaking as well. I thought someone had crashed into the side of the building.

“When I went outside I noticed they hadn’t, but saw the smoke coming up from the houses next to the restaurant. My first instinct was to run over and make sure everyone was all right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad