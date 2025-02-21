Police hunt for woman with 'facial injuries' seen in supermarket car park
Police are searching for a woman seen with “facial injuries” in a supermarket car park in Perth.
An eyewitness spoke to the woman about 11.55pm on Wednesday in the Asda Perth car park on Dunkeld Road and later contacted police.
The woman was described as being of white complexion and aged in her 40s to 50s. She was wearing all dark clothing at the time she was seen.
The woman had left the scene before police arrived.
Officers want to check the woman is safe and well, and are trying to trace her.
Sergeant Natalie Iwanow said: “Our concern is for the wellbeing of the woman and so would ask anyone who saw her near the supermarket last night or has any information about the incident to contact police via 101.
“Please quote reference number 3671 of Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.