'Perfect son': Family pay emotional tribute to 21-year-old killed in crash involving Range Rover

The crash involved a grey Ranger Rover, with the 21-year-old’s death leaving an ‘irreplaceable void’ for the family

The family of a man who died following a crash on a country road have paid tribute to the “perfect son”.

The crash, which involved a grey Range Rover, happened on the B6357 near Annan in Dumfries and Galloway about 8.25pm on Friday December 13.

Lewis Chapman, 22, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued through police, his family said: “Lewis really was the perfect son and a credit to everyone who knew him. He’s left an irreplaceable void in his devoted family’s life and will be sorely missed by all.”

Mr Chapman was from Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway. The driver of the car and another passenger were taken to hospital following the crash.

Police said investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances and appealed for witnesses to come forward.