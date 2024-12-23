Eight people went to hospital after the bus collided into a railway bridge

A man has been charged after a double decker bus hit a railway bridge, leaving its roof torn off.

Eight people were taken to hospital following the incident on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, shortly before 2pm on Thursday last week.

The scene in Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock, where a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge | PA

Police said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

On Monday, Police Scotland said a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.