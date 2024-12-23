Man charged after double-decker bus hit Scottish railway bridge and eight people went to hospital

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:28 GMT
Eight people went to hospital after the bus collided into a railway bridge

A man has been charged after a double decker bus hit a railway bridge, leaving its roof torn off.

Eight people were taken to hospital following the incident on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, shortly before 2pm on Thursday last week.

The scene in Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock, where a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridgeThe scene in Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock, where a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge
The scene in Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock, where a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge | PA

Police said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Monday, Police Scotland said a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Network Rail said specialist engineers inspected the bridge following the incident and found it had not sustained any structural damage. ScotRail said no train services were impacted.

Related topics:PoliceNetwork RailPeopleHospitalKilmarnock
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice