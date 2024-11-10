Woman on mobility scooter suffers life-threatening injuries in van collision
A woman riding a mobility scooter has suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a van.
The crash happened on Cumberland Street in Glasgow at around 2.30pm on Saturday.
Emergency services attended and the rider of the mobility scooter, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No one else was injured.
Police are appealing for information about the incident which involved a white Renault Traffic van.
Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing with anyone who saw what happened to come forward.”
He asked anyone in the area at the time who has dashcam footage to contact police.
The collision happened near the junction with the A730 Caledonia Road. The road reopened at around 6.30pm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1903 of Saturday November 9 2024.
