The road was closed for about seven hours following the collision between a pedestrian and a double decker bus

Police have appealed for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured when they were hit by a double decker bus in central Edinburgh.

A 63-year-old man was hurt in the collision on George Street, near the corner of Hanover Street, about 1.50pm on Sunday.

Pictures from the scene show five fire appliances, an ambulance and police officers at the scene | Submitted

Five Scottish Fire and Rescue Service vehicles, along with police, attended the scene.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment for serious injuries. Police said there were no reports of any other injuries from the incident.

George Street was closed while police enquiries were carried out, with the road reopened around 9pm on Sunday. Lothian Buses services were diverted while the road closure was in place.

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dashcam or private CCTV which could assist to contact us.”