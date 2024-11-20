Edinburgh's Christmas: Opening of outdoor 'Polar Ice Bar' delayed by weather as tickets cancelled

Weather warning forces postponement of opening of pop-up attractions on George Street

The opening of a new “Polar Ice Bar" at Edinburgh's Christmas festival has been held up by the cold weather sweeping the country.

Organisers have been forced to cancel the first bookings for the opening day of the George Street attraction.

Hailed as "the coolest bar in the city", the destination will see festive revellers provided with jackets and gloves to help them cope with the planned -8C temperature inside the bar.

Edinburgh’s Christmas festival will have a ‘Polar Ice Bar’ for the first time this year. | Supplied

Festival chiefs have blamed a weather warning issued by the Met Office this weekend for the hold-up, which will also affect the opening of pop-up Coorie Inn bar on George Street.

A yellow warning for heavy snow has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians for Saturday, with forecasters also warning of the prospect of a "rapid thaw and subsequent rain” on Saturday night.

However, organisers of the festival say the opening of other attractions planned over the next few days, including the George Street ice rink, and a Christmas Tree maze and a "Santa's Stories" attraction in St Andrew Square, is due to go ahead as planned.

The Polar Ice Bar, which features ice walls and sculptures, is a new introduction to the Christmas festival, which is being staged across George Street, St Andrew Square and Princes Street Gardens.

When plans were announced, organisers promised it would be the "the perfect spot for a cool drink or two with friends, or a cool start to your Christmas party".

Festival goers can book half-hour-long visits in advance to the Polar Ice Bar, which serves alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in pre-carved ice glasses, with the £14 entry fee including a drink token.

Festival producers Unique Events and Assembly have been working London-based Hamilton Ice Sculptors on the venture.

A festival spokesman said: "Due to weather warnings in place for adverse conditions forecast in Edinburgh this weekend, as a precaution against any delays due to potential issues caused by weather, we have made the decision to delay the opening of our new Polar Ice Bar and Coorie Inn attractions on George Street until the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26.

"This will allow Edinburgh’s Christmas time to ensure all areas are ready and safe for opening. We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment caused to Monday night ticket holders to the Polar Ice Bar, but look forward to welcoming you to a rescheduled visit.