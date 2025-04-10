Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by taxi at busy city junction

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
The incident happened at one of the busiest junctions in Glasgow’s city centre

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a taxi.

The collision happened on Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre around 9.45pm on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash happened on a busy city centre streetThe crash happened on a busy city centre street
The crash happened on a busy city centre street | Hieronymus Ukkel - stock.adobe.c

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Argyle Street's Four Corners junction, which was closed immediately after the collisionArgyle Street's Four Corners junction, which was closed immediately after the collision
Argyle Street's Four Corners junction, which was closed immediately after the collision | Google Maps

The 31-year-old man police said was the driver of the taxi will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.

The road was closed near Argyle Street’s Four Corners junction for investigations for around three hours following the crash and later reopened.

Related topics:HospitalGlasgow
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice