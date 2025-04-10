Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by taxi at busy city junction
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a taxi.
The collision happened on Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre around 9.45pm on Wednesday.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.
The 31-year-old man police said was the driver of the taxi will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.
The road was closed near Argyle Street’s Four Corners junction for investigations for around three hours following the crash and later reopened.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.