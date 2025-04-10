Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by taxi at busy city junction

The incident happened at one of the busiest junctions in Glasgow’s city centre

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a taxi.

The collision happened on Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre around 9.45pm on Wednesday.

The crash happened on a busy city centre street | Hieronymus Ukkel - stock.adobe.c

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Argyle Street's Four Corners junction, which was closed immediately after the collision | Google Maps

The 31-year-old man police said was the driver of the taxi will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.