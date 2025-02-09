Roads surrounding the incident were shut for about five hours following the 74-year-old’s death

A pedestrian has died following a collision in Paisley.

Police received a report of a crash involving a blue Hyundai IX35 and a 74-year-old male pedestrian on Neilston Road about 8pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been contacted by police.

The 36-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

Police have arrested the driver in connection with a road traffic offence, with enquiries ongoing.

Surrounding roads were closed for about five hours following the fatal collision.

Neilston Road was shut at the junctions of Rowan Street, Alice Street, Stock Street, Great Hamilton Street and Barterholm Road.

Sergeant Jack Swindells said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this extremely difficult time.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area, around the time of the crash.