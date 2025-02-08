Young mother killed after being hit by van while walking on Scottish island
A young mother has died following a road collision on the Isle of Lewis.
The incident involving a grey Renault Master panel van and a 32-year-old female pedestrian happened on the A858 at North Shawbost at around 4.45pm on Friday.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway, where she died a short time later.
She has been named as Jodie Mitchell, from South Bragar. The driver of the van was not injured.
The road was closed for crash investigation work and reopened at around 3.10am on Saturday.
Sergeant Neil Macdonald, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with Jodie’s family and they have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash to get in touch.
“Please also check your dashcams and if you have any footage that could help with our investigation then make contact with officers.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.