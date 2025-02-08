Young mother killed after being hit by van while walking on Scottish island

The woman was named as Jodie Mitchell

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A young mother has died following a road collision on the Isle of Lewis.

The incident involving a grey Renault Master panel van and a 32-year-old female pedestrian happened on the A858 at North Shawbost at around 4.45pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Mitchell was killed in the collision | Police Scotland

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway, where she died a short time later.

She has been named as Jodie Mitchell, from South Bragar. The driver of the van was not injured.

Police are investigating the incident. | Police Scotland

The road was closed for crash investigation work and reopened at around 3.10am on Saturday.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with Jodie’s family and they have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash to get in touch.