Pedestrian, 85, dies in collision with articulated lorry on Scottish road

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:34 BST
A pedestrian has died in the collision with an articulated lorry

An 85-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision involving an articulated lorry in East Ayrshire.

The crash happened on the A76 near New Cumnock about 3.45pm on Thursday.

An 85-year-old man was pronounced dead at the sceneAn 85-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene
An 85-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene | John

Police said the pedestrian, an 85-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the collision, which involved a white DAF articulated lorry.

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.”

The road was closed for investigations following the collision and reopened at around 12.20am on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2385 of Thursday May 1.

