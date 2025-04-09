'Number of people' in hospital after a bus, van and car crash on single-track road
A “number of people” have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a bus, a van and car in Argyll and Bute.
Police were called to the incident on the A83 near Lingerton, south of Lochgilphead, about 4pm on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a bus, van and car on the A83 Lingerton south of Lochgilphead.
“A number of people were injured and taken to hospital.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
