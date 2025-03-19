The spectacular 2-mile popular walking trail shut for this year due to Storm Eowyn damage

The walking trail, which extends for almost two miles, takes in a dramatic rocky gorge and several waterfalls

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular walking trial will remain shut for this year’s tourist season due to extensive damage left by Storm Eowyn.

Puck’s Glen gorge in Argyll and Bute - a spectacular walking route of almost two miles on the Cowal peninsula - will be closed for the spring and summer months while the damage is assessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Puck's Glen gorge walking trail | Google Maps

The walking trail winds along a Victorian walkway and takes in a dramatic rocky gorge, while passing several waterfalls. Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is drawing up repair plans, with tree damage at the site described as “complex”.

FLS visitor services manager Gill Walker told STV News: “The complex nature and extent of tree damage is unfortunately not going to be a quick fix and as a result, Puck’s Glen gorge is not going to be open to the public this season.

“We know the glen is a popular destination with local people and those that travel from across the country, the UK and internationally, so this is a decision that has not been taken lightly.

“Our teams will continue to assess the extensive damage and determine the best way forward to reopen the site. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause and strongly urge visitors to observe and follow all safety and closure signage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision comes after the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) confirmed dozens of prized heritage properties had sustained “devastating” damage from Storm Eowyn in January.

NTS has previously described much of the damage, including hundreds of felled trees, as “severe”. The organisation said in January the repairs would take time and incur “significant cost”. At least 250 trees were lost across Culzean Country Park in South Ayrshire, in an example of the devastation.

Staff at FLS are working to open alternative walking trails to Puck’s Glen.

Ms Walker said: “We hope to have sites like Kilmun Arboretum and Glenbranter fully open by the end of April in time for the visitor season. A circular route offer from the Puck’s Glen car park linking Benmore and the wider forest will also be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This part of Scotland offers visitors beautiful and dramatic scenery with towering trees, stunning waterfalls and a chance to see a diverse array of wildlife. But public safety is our top priority, so we ask for patience and understanding from visitors until it’s safe to access FLS sites.