Doran was not in the dock when the case was called for trial.

A warrant for arrest has been issued for a man who allegedly stole an X-ray test machine from a Glasgow hospital.

Gerald Doran, 34, was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court to stand trial.

Court papers seen by STV News state Doran took an X-ray radiation test machine from the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on January 15, 2024.

