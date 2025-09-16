Glasgow crime: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing X-ray machine from city hospital
A warrant for arrest has been issued for a man who allegedly stole an X-ray test machine from a Glasgow hospital.
Gerald Doran, 34, was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court to stand trial.
Court papers seen by STV News state Doran took an X-ray radiation test machine from the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on January 15, 2024.
Doran, of the city’s Govan, was not in the dock when the case was called for trial.
Sheriff Anna Reid issued a warrant for his arrest.