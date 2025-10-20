Highland crash: Early morning A9 crash blocks NC500 road in both directions

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 20th Oct 2025, 07:52 BST
Motorists have been advised to expect delays.

A section of the A9 is blocked after a crash in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to an early morning crash at Cuthill around 6.52am.

The road, which is on the North Coast 500, remains blocked in both directions.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “A9 Cuthill is blocked in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.”

