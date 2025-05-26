The motorcyclist killed in the collision has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 67-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash near a Highlands village has been named by police.

Gilbert Duncan was taken by emergency responders to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following an incident on May 17 on the A862, near Beauly. He died in hospital a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorcyclist killed in the collision has been named. | Contributed

The crash, which happened around 11am at a location around 20 minutes’ drive from Inverness, involved Mr Duncan’s Yamaha MT07, another Yamaha MT07, and a black Mazda CX5 car.

The male driver of the car and the other motorcyclist were uninjured.

The 47-year-old driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences, but was later released pending further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Duncan’s family, from the Avoch area, have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Police Scotland Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time and we have officers supporting them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”