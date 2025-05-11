The motorcyclist was killed on a stretch of road near Logie, in Moray.

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a lorry.

The 64-year-old man’s Honda CBI300 collided with a grey Renault HGV on the A940 Forres to Grantown road near Logie, Moray, around 6.30pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a lorry | John Devlin

Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of the HGV were not injured.

The road was closed until around 4.30am on Sunday while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time. I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam of the area at the time to contact us.”