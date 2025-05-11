Motorcyclist killed in horror crash with lorry on rural road
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a lorry.
The 64-year-old man’s Honda CBI300 collided with a grey Renault HGV on the A940 Forres to Grantown road near Logie, Moray, around 6.30pm on Saturday.
Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver and female passenger of the HGV were not injured.
The road was closed until around 4.30am on Sunday while investigations were carried out.
Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time. I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam of the area at the time to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2889 of May 10.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.