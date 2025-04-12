Motorcyclist dies on key route through Highland beauty spot

Police want to speak to two other bikers who stopped to speak to the man after the crash.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a key route through Highland Perthshire.

The rider, 67, died after his black Ducati M1200 motorcycle left the road and collided with a wall.

The accident happened on the A827, which runs along the banks of Loch Tay, about six miles east of Killin, near Lawers, around 4.25pm on Friday.

The road was closed until around 11.30pm to make way for an investigation at the accident scene.

Police are searching for two other motorcyclists who stopped shortly after the crash to help the man but left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Constable David Bowick, of the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area, to get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to identify and speak to two other motorcyclists who stopped at the scene shortly after the collision to help, but then left prior to police arrival.

“They were not travelling with the deceased and were not involved in the collision, but if they may have information which could help us.”