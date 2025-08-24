Highland crash: Motorcyclist dies at scene of crash involving single-decker bus
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a Highland road with a bus.
Police received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a white single-decker bus on the A87 Invermoriston to Uig road near Cluanie around 10.40am on Saturday.
Emergency services attended. The male rider of the green Suzuki Bandit motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say there were no other reports of injuries.
The road was closed for around eight hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.
Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the vehicles prior or have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1266 of August 23.
