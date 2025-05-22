The man’s body was found at the Devil’s Pulpit - half an hour’s drive from Glasgow.

A man’s body has been found at a beauty spot that appeared in the Outlander TV series.

Police were alerted to a report of concern for a person at Finnich Glen in Stirlingshire - an area commonly known as the Devil’s Pulpit - about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A mountain rescue crew and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. A body was retrieved from water at the location.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been named by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said there no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The A809 from Croftamie to Finnich Toll and the B834 at the junction to the A81 were closed at the time of the incident to allow for emergency access. The roads have since reopened.

A Police Scotland statement read: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 we received a report of a concern for a person at Finnich Glen, Stirlingshire.

“Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a mountain rescue team, attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water at Devil’s Pulpit.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.”