Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car at rush hour on busy road

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at rush hour in Irvine.

The incident on Middleton Road happened about 5pm on Tuesday.

The girl has been taken to hospital | John Devlin

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment. Her condition remains unknown.

The road was subsequently closed by police from Bensley Rise to Burns Crescent. Members of the public have been told to avoid the area.

Officers said the driver of the car was not injured.

A Police Scotland statement read: “Middleton Road in Irvine is closed after a crash involving a car and an 11-year-old child.

“Around 5pm we received a report of a collision and the girl was taken to Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.