Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car at rush hour on busy road

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 20th May 2025, 19:29 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 19:33 BST
The incident happened at rush hour and has left an 11-year-old girl in hospital.

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at rush hour in Irvine.

The incident on Middleton Road happened about 5pm on Tuesday.

The girl has been taken to hospital
The girl has been taken to hospital | John Devlin

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment. Her condition remains unknown.

The road was subsequently closed by police from Bensley Rise to Burns Crescent. Members of the public have been told to avoid the area.

Officers said the driver of the car was not injured.

A Police Scotland statement read: “Middleton Road in Irvine is closed after a crash involving a car and an 11-year-old child.

“Around 5pm we received a report of a collision and the girl was taken to Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.

“The road is closed from Bensley Rise to Burns Crescent and road users should avoid the area if possible.”

