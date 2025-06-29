Steven Twizell, 57, died in hospital a week after the collision.

A 57-year-old man has died in hospital a week after a crash involving a motorbike and a campervan in Inverness.

Police were alerted to the collision on the A82 at Lochend at about 4.30pm on Thursday June 19.

Steven Twizell, 57, was killed in the crash. | Police Scotland

It involved a white Peugeot campervan and a blue BMW motorbike.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, who has been named as Steven Twizell from Armadale in West Lothian, was take to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He died at the hospital a week later on Thursday June 26.

Police said Mr Twizell’s family have asked for privacy at this “difficult time”. The 46-year-old male driver of the campervan was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.

Police confirmed he has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Twizell’s family and friends at this difficult time. We’ll continue to support them throughout our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries. We are still looking for witnesses to this collision, if you have dashcam footage from around this time, please check and see if you captured anything.