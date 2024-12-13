Man taken to hospital after being injured in horror dog attack while taking bins out

The man was reportedly bitten on the cheek and arm during the dog attack

A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a dog attack.

The 39-year-old was bitten by a dog in an incident at Toll Road, Kincardine, around 3.10pm on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened when the man was returning to his home after taking the bins out. The Mirror has reported the man was bitten on the cheek and arm, but managed to flee and take shelter in a nearby flat stairwell.

Emergency services were called to the scene. The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Reports have claimed a XL bully-type dog was involved in the attack, although the breed is yet to be officially identified.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Sunday, December 8, 2024, police received a report of a man being bitten by a dog in Toll Road, Kincardine.