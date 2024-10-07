Extensive images of the devastation to a block of flats in Alloa have now been released following an explosion that killed one man and injured several others.

Footage from the scene has revealed the widespread damage caused by the blast after Police Scotland received a call about the incident about 6pm on Sunday.

Fire and emergency crews were called to Kellie Place with one man, who was inside the property when the explosion happened, killed in the blast.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been formally identified.

Three other people from the same block of flats were taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary for treatment to minor injuries.

A number of road closures along the A907, B9096, Kellie Place and Tullibody Road were being lifted as the “major incident” was stood down just before midnight, Police Scotland said.

Further utilities work may be required, however, and could result in additional closures.

Alloa Town Hall has been opened as a respite centre for occupants of the other flats as gas and electrical work is undertaken.

Police Scotland said if they could not return to their homes, residents will be supported with alternative accommodation for the night.

