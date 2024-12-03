Man killed as busy road on popular Scottish island faces 'lengthy disruption' after crash

Police officers remain at the scene of the fatal crash, which killed one man and left two other passengers in hospital

A man has died after a crash on the Isle of Skye as the busy route remained closed overnight.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the A87 near Breakish about 10.05pm on Monday.

Police remain at the scene of the crash, with the road closed in both directions. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

The 39-year-old driver of the car was taken to Broadford Hospital, but died there a short time later. Two passengers were also taken to hospital, but are understood not to be seriously injured.

The crash occurred on the main access road from the Skye Bridge to Broadford and onto Portree.

Drivers have been told to expect “lengthy disruption”, with Traffic Scotland advising the A87 at Breakish was closed in both directions.

The A87 near Breakish, where the road has been closed. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

An update posted by Traffic Scotland on social media at 10am said: “Road remains closed in both directions due to an earlier collision.

“Police remain at the scene helping traffic. A local diversion is accessible for cars. HGVs are being held.”

A Police Scotland statement read: “The A87 is closed following a one car crash near Breakish on Skye that happened around 10.05pm on Monday, December 2.

“Emergency services attended and the car driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Broadford Hospital where he died a short time later.

“His next of kin are aware. Two passengers, a man and a woman, were also taken hospital to be checked over.