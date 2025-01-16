Man killed and woman in hospital after major blaze rips through Scottish property

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire

A 69-year-old man has died and a woman was taken to hospital after a house fire.

The incident occurred on Greenview Street in the Shawlands area of Glasgow about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the fire was not believed to be suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: “A 69-year-old man has died following a fire in Greenview Street in Shawlands, Glasgow. Emergency services were contacted around 6.35pm on Wednesday, January 15.

“One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander Andy Kenna said: “We were alerted at 6.32pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire within a dwelling on Greenview Street in Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances and a high-reach appliance to the scene. Sadly, a man was found to have passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time. A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is now ongoing.”

