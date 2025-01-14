“Scottish Fire and Rescue is advising people living nearby keep their windows closed due to the volume of smoke.”

A major motorway has now reopened after being closed in both directions due to a nearby recycling centre fire.

The M90 was shut at Friarton Bridge, in Perth, after emergency services responded to a fire around 4.30am on Tuesday.

The bride, which passes over the River Tay and is dual lane in both directions, was closed due to the volume of smoke. Nearby residents were told to shut their windows and doors.

Traffic Scotland confirmed around 1pm the busy route had reopened.

Fire crews remain in attendance.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are still on scene at the recycling centre at Lower Friarton Road. We have two appliances and two special appliances in attendance.”

A Perth and Kinross council spokesperson had earlier said: “The Friarton Bridge is currently closed to traffic because of a fire in premises on Lower Friarton Road.