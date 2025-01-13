The collision has killed a 75-year-old man, with a woman in a serious condition

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died and a woman is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on a country road in the Borders.

The collision, which involved a black Suzuki Ignis and a red Vauxhall Grandland, happened on the A7 north of Hawick around 4.35pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision involved a black Suzuki Ignis and a red Vauxhall Grandland on the A7 | John Devlin

Police said the driver of the Ignis, a 75-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the Grandland was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment where medical staff describe her condition as serious, but stable. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near the junction with Drove Road.

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also ask anyone driving on this road between Selkirk and Hawick around the time of the crash with dash-cam, to please check their footage and make contact with officers if it holds anything relevant.”

The road was closed for crash investigations following the collision and re-opened at around 12.15am on Monday.