Emergency services attended the scene near the OMNi centre in Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died after taking unwell onboard a bus in Edinburgh’s city centre.

Emergency services attended the scene at Greenside Place near the OMNi Centre around 5.30pm on Saturday.

A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google Maps

Trams heading towards the airport were temporarily halted and several Lothian Bus services were diverted.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Saturday, January 11, officers received a report of a 70-year-old man having taken unwell on a bus in Greenside Place, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.