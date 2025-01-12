Man dies after falling ill on bus in Scottish city centre as services diverted
A man has died after taking unwell onboard a bus in Edinburgh’s city centre.
Emergency services attended the scene at Greenside Place near the OMNi Centre around 5.30pm on Saturday.
A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trams heading towards the airport were temporarily halted and several Lothian Bus services were diverted.
The man’s death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Saturday, January 11, officers received a report of a 70-year-old man having taken unwell on a bus in Greenside Place, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
