Man killed and three in hospital after horror crash involving Land Rover on Scottish road
One person has died and three others were taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire on Saturday afternoon.
The collision happened just outside Inverurie on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road and involved a grey Citroen C2 and a white Land Rover Range Rover Sport.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.20pm.
The driver of the Citroen, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
A female passenger in the Citroen, aged 20, along with the female driver of the Range Rover, 60, and a male passenger, 64, were all taken to hospital for treatment. They are all reported to be in a stable condition.
The road was closed for about ten hours while a full crash investigation was carried out and reopened about 1am on Sunday.
Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and those involved in the incident. We will continue to support them throughout the investigation.
“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to contact police.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 2055 of December 7.
